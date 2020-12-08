UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of ORIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 53.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IX opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

