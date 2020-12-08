UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 81,256 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cousins Properties worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $85,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,342,000 after buying an additional 868,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 844.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 935,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after buying an additional 836,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

