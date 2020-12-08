UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,132 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $1,208,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,217 shares of company stock worth $11,351,766. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.