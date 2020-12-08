UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of PVH worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,202 shares of company stock worth $37,317,265 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

