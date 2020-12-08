UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $199.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

