UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Lincoln National stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.