UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Assurant worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Assurant by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.