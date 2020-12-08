UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,723 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.26.

Shares of OXY opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.