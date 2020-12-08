UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,642 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of HD Supply worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDS. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HD Supply by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HD Supply by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after buying an additional 1,812,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in HD Supply by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 791,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in HD Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 601,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

