UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,580 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $363,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Repligen by 130.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $10,986,964 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

