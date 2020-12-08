UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 21,858 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

