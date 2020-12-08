Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

