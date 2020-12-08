Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,039.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

