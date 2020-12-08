Truist Securiti Comments on The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AZEK in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.61 on Monday. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19.

In other The AZEK news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,987,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.