Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,054 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of American Campus Communities worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

