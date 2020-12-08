Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.