Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony by 49.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after buying an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.