Truist Financial Corp Takes $8.65 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 12.65% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

PBJ opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.