Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,297 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

WSO opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

