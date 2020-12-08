Truist Financial Corp Sells 40,739 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,583,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 162.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.