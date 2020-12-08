Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,289 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.53. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $199.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.