Truist Financial Corp Sells 32,412 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,825 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,414. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

