Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,734 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

