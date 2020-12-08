Truist Financial Corp Sells 106,625 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,625 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 923,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 154,519 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.