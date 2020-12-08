Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

TOT stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

