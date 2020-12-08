Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,076,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,041,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.