Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 287,637 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

KNX stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.