Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,617,000 after buying an additional 879,555 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

