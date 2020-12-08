Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,667 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,444 shares of company stock valued at $51,277,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

CHTR opened at $680.76 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $680.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

