Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,047 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

