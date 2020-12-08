Truist Financial Corp Purchases 21,924 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

IFF opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

