Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,131,807 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2,405.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of CNX Resources worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

