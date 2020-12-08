Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

