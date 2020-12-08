Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $249.69 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $269.42. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

