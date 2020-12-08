Truist Financial Corp Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19,231.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $24,266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of XYL opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

