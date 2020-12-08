Truist Financial Corp Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

CMI opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.68. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.