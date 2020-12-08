Truist Financial Corp Has $9.32 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $390.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.74 and its 200-day moving average is $331.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

