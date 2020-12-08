Truist Financial Corp Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

