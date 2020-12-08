Truist Financial Corp Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

