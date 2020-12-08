Truist Financial Corp Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,186,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.