Truist Financial Corp Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

NYSE PRU opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

