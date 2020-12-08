Truist Financial Corp Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

