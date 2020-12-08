Truist Financial Corp Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 262.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,505 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 878,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 424,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 194,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

