Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ResMed by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 114,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ResMed by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

