Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.