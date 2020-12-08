Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $198.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

