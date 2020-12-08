Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after buying an additional 349,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after buying an additional 310,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after buying an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 194,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

