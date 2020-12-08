Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $273.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

