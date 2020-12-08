Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,850.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,086.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 90,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,827 shares of company stock worth $1,584,537 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

