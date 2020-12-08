Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,791 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $470,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.70.

COUP stock opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.76 and its 200 day moving average is $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

